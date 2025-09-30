George Clooney calls himself 'very lucky' to have 'great family'

George Clooney admits life isn’t similar to his 'Jay Kelly' character

George Clooney has opened up about his role in the upcoming movie Jay Kelly.

At the premiere of the movie, Clooney admitted to People Magazine that he’s “lucky” to not have any similarities with his character, who goes on a self discovery journey alongside his manager Ron, who is played by Adam Sandler.

Clooney said, “We have the same hair and we're the same height,” adding, “There [aren’t] that many similarities in a weird way, because he's a guy who's just so sad about his career and his life, because he didn't have friends and family.”

He went on to add, “He surrounded himself with people that he paid.”

“And I've been very lucky to not have to do that,” Clooney noted.

The actor, who shares two children with wife Amal Clooney, also added, “I've been very lucky to have great family and great friends, and my kids actually like me still.”

Noting, “They're young.”

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to twins Alexander and Ella.