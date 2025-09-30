 
Emily Blunt says Dick Van Dyke left everyone crying on 'The Smashing Machine' set?

Emily Blunt says she will never forget THIS moment from 'The Smashing Machine'

Web Desk
September 30, 2025

Emily Blunt has made a surprising revelation about her The Smashing Machine costar Dick Van Dyke.

Speaking with People Magazine at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, Blunt recalled one of the moments from the set that she’ll never forget.

She recalled, “I will never forget Dick Van Dyke leaping onto the desk tap dancing.”

“And Rob Marshall [director] had said that Lin-Manuel [Miranda] and I should help him up,” she added.

Blunt went on to add, “He had to go onto the chair and onto the desk, and we were there to help him up, and he literally pushed our hands away, and was up there, and it made everyone cry.”

Referring to her other co-star, Colin Firth, Blunt shared, “Even Colin Firth, who refuses to show emotion, ever, wept watching him. It was just incredible.”

The Smashing Machine, starring Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Dick Van Dyke is set to release on October 3, 2025.

