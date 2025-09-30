Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's separation 'was kind of inevitable'

Nicole Kidman fought 'to save' her marriage to Keith Urban

Keith Urban getting “his own place” paved the way for his separation from Nicole Kidman.

For those unversed, the 57-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter and the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer tied the knot in 2006, welcomed their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and decided to part ways after 19 years of their marriage in September 2025.

On Monday, September 29, PEOPLE magazine announced that Urban and Kidman have separated and a day later, a well-placed source told the same outlet that the Grammy-winning country singer's big move is the reason behind their split.

The insider claimed, "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the source stated. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Another source opened up to the same outlet, claiming that Kidman tried her best to save the decaying relationship despite Urban’s decision to find a separate house for himself.

“She didn’t want this, She has been fighting to save the marriage,” the insider revealed.

Notably, during the most difficult time in the Big Little Lies star’s life, her “sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” noted the source.