Jennifer Lopez gives credit to Ben Affleck for 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez claims she was 'born to play' Ingrid Luna

Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about how she convinced ex-husband Ben Affleck to make Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter went to the Sunday, September 28 episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, where she revealed that with the help of her ex-husband Affleck and his production company Artists Equity, her dream project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, came into being.

Lopez, who is playing the role of Ingrid Luna in the musical drama film, said, "The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artists Equity. That is right, and I will always give him that credit."

Affleck, with his long-time pal and producing partner Matt Damon, was working on the forthcoming film, which is an adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical. The On the Floor hitmaker is also serving as an executive producer on the project.

When she was asked if The Accountant star “was pushing” her to portray Luna, she responded, "No, because they financed it."

"I told him, 'This is a role that I was born to play,' and I wanted to do it, and he said 'Okay,' and he helped make it happen,” The Boy Next Door star noted.

Other than working on Kiss of the Spider Woman, Affleck and Damon also produced her 2024 biographical sports drama film, Unstoppable, which was about Anthony Robles.

For those unaware, Lopez and the Gone Girl hero rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022 but in 2024, the pop sensation filed for divorce without a lawyer, which was finalised in January 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released on October 10, 2025.