Taylor Swift hits mileston no other woman in music has touched

Taylor Swift breaks another record with huge achievement

Taylor Swift makes history once again!

Ahead of the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift marked a huge milestone.

The popstar has officially become the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA-certified album units in the United States.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed that Swift's albums have now sold over 105 million units, a feat unmatched by any other woman in music.

The congratulatory message shared by their official Instagram handle read, "Congrats to @taylorswift on becoming the first and only female artist in history to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units!"

It is pertinent to mention that this milestone places Taylor Swift in elite company among music's biggest legends.

The Lover singer's 2014 pop 1989 remains her highest-certified album with 14 million units, followed by 2008’s Fearless at 11 million.

Meanwhile, Red (2012), her self-titled debut (2006), and her most recent release, The Tortured Poets Department (2024), each stand at 8 million units.

Notably, the news comes just days before the release of Swift's another album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 3, 2025.