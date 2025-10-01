 
Nicole Kidman is in 'shock' as she fights for marriage survival

Nicole Kidman is devastated as insiders reveal about her split with Kieth Urban

October 01, 2025

Nicole Kidman is shocked at the turn of events amid her split with Kieth Urban.

The actress, who has been married to Urban for more than a decade, is reportedly devastated as the couple announces separation.

A source tells PEOPLE: "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed.”

Another adds: "It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

The insider adds that Kidman never wanted this and "has been fighting to save the marriage."

This comes months after a spruce touched upon Kidman’s relationship with her teenage children.

“Nicole lives full time in Nashville. She loves the tight-knit community and group of friends that she has built, and it’s the perfect place to raise her children."

An insider also reveals that both the actress and Urban have split for a while.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall."

“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the source added. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

