Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman split takes 'dramatic' new turn

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban drifted apart after country singers changed behaviour that caused the "dramatic" split.

The Babygirl star, who has been married to Urban for almost 20 years, filed for divorce on September 30.

She made the decision of partying ways because she left hurt and tried every possible way to "save" her marriage.

"Their split is turning dramatic," a source told the outlet. "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed.”

However, Urban's changed behaviour made it seem that he has already moved on.

The insider went on to say, “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

Previously a source close to Urban told the outlet that the country singer has “just been going through some stuff” lately.

On the other hand, Kidman close ones reportedly added that he’s "been making questionable choices for some time now," and their split "was not the case of them just drifting apart."

As per the court filing, the pair have signed a parenting plan according to which their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, will spend 306 days with Kidman and 59 days with Keith.

They have also agreed not to talk bad about each other and each other's family and they will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot back in 2006. Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise.