Taylor Swift's former manager reveals her impact

Photo: Taylor Swift's former manager speaks highly of her early career impact

Taylor Swift's journey to superstardom has taken center stage in a new project.

This takes the form of Taylor, a new Channel 4 documentary series chronicling the singer's rise.

Offering a comprehensive look at Swift's two-decade-long career, this documentary features insights from former staff members, music industry experts, and devoted fans.

According to the official synopsis, "Taylor will dig deep across the musician's 20-year career, a period that has seen her transcend the realm of pop star to become a cultural icon like no other."

The series added, "Through interviews with high-profile commentators, industry insiders and fans, the documentary examines the forces that have shaped her trajectory and the devoted community she has inspired."

In the opening episode, Swift's former manager Rick Barker reflected on her formative years before fame and praised her impact.

"She wanted people to feel better when she left than before she arrived," he said.