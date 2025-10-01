David Beckham sheds light on sports and ‘reunion' with loved ones

David Beckham is opening up about the importance of sports in his life.



Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, the former footballer admitted that sports helps him reunite and reconnect with his loved ones.

"Sport unites people," the retired soccer star, 50, he tells the outlet amid his partnership with Verizon for the 2026 World Cup. "There are moments of celebration and moments of pure drama. Football generates emotions."

"What’s special is sharing those moments with the people you love," he adds.

"Thirty years ago, I'd have to wait until I got home after a game to call those close to me but now you can video call people live from the action," he shares with PEOPLE, adding, "It’s completely changed how we share these special moments."