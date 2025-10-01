 
Geo News

David Beckham sheds light on sports and ‘reunion' with loved ones

David Beckham is opening up about the significance of sports in his life

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

David Beckham is opening up about the importance of sports in his life.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, the former footballer admitted that sports helps him reunite and reconnect with his loved ones.

"Sport unites people," the retired soccer star, 50, he tells the outlet amid his partnership with Verizon for the 2026 World Cup. "There are moments of celebration and moments of pure drama. Football generates emotions."

"What’s special is sharing those moments with the people you love," he adds.

"Thirty years ago, I'd have to wait until I got home after a game to call those close to me but now you can video call people live from the action," he shares with PEOPLE, adding, "It’s completely changed how we share these special moments."

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality
Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality
Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'
Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans
Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source
Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split
Taylor Swift hits milestone no other woman in music has touched
Taylor Swift hits milestone no other woman in music has touched