Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion

Sarah Jessica Parker recalls mom’s surprising influence on her

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about how her mother implanted love for reading in her heart.

In a recent chat at 92NY event with author Victoria Redel and editor Adam Moss at Kaye Playhouse in New York City, the 60-year-old actress shared how she adopted a love for books from her mom, Barbra Forste.

The And Just Like That... actress revealed that her mom was a passionate reader and used to pull out books at signals and stops.

“She read everything, from the time she was a little girl," Parker recalled. "She went to a very good high school in Cincinnati, Ohio, and she somehow talked the librarians in her public school library, as well as our community library, into holding onto The New Yorker and The Sunday Times for her.”

Parker further looked back on her childhood and shared that she never owned a children's book but rather used to source from a local library.

“We were at our local public library all the time. That's our only way of having books. We didn't buy books, we didn't own books that were for our age. My parents owned books … We read just every great classic children's book," Parker shared.

The Hocus Pocus star's love for reading led her to own publishing imprint, SJP Lit, launched in 2022.

“We try to find books that we're really excited about, that really wow us immediately,” Parker added. “We hope we get the chance to publish them and either introduce a writer to readers or introduce a writer who's debuting as a writer … every time a writer says yes, it's a very big deal to us.”