Nicole Kidman left 'shocked' by Keith Urban's dishonesty

Nicole Kidman was left "shocked" and "devastated" with Keith Urban's dishonesty.

As per a report by People, the Babygirl actress tried every possible thing in her power in order to save her marriage but Urban seemed to have "moved on."

She was "hurt" by the country singer's changed behaviour.

"Keith has not been honest," a source told the outlet. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

The insider continued, "It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

The 58-year-old actress filed for divorce from Keith on Tuesday, September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

The source further shared that the longtime couple's split is "turning dramatic," as Kidman is "hurt and feels betrayed."

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot back in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise and share two kids, daughter Bella and son Connor.

A source close to Urban shared that the singer has “just been going through some stuff” lately.

However, an insider close to Kidman said, “He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," Another tattler told the outlet earlier this week.