 
Geo News

Molly-Mae Hague gushes over major milestone

Molly-Mae Hague praises herself in an emotional post

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Molly-Mae Hague marks major milestone
Molly-Mae Hague marks major milestone

Molly-Mae Hague is getting candid about her first runway walk for L'Oreal after turning down the offer last year.

On September 29, the Youtuber walked down the runway with A-list models at Paris City Hall after reportedly signing a seven-figure deal with the beauty brand as a brand ambassador.

The former Love Island star donned a silver floor length satin gown with sparkly heels and completed her look with silver earrings and bob cut golden locks.

The 26-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to pen down an emotional note, writing, "This year I said yes to the catwalk…"

She went on to say, "I wanted to show myself and Bambi that the things that feel the scariest often become the most special moments. Thank you @lorealparis for believing in me,"

Reflecting on her major milestone she noted, "The craziest few days... Literally a movie."

"I so nearly didn't make it onto the runway but the fact it happened just made it even more special. We obviously filmed it all (love heart emoji)," she added.

She also posted snaps from the night sharing glimpses of her stepping on the runway.

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality
Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality
Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'
Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans
Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source
Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split
Taylor Swift hits milestone no other woman in music has touched
Taylor Swift hits milestone no other woman in music has touched