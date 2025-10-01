Molly-Mae Hague gushes over major milestone

Molly-Mae Hague marks major milestone

Molly-Mae Hague is getting candid about her first runway walk for L'Oreal after turning down the offer last year.

On September 29, the Youtuber walked down the runway with A-list models at Paris City Hall after reportedly signing a seven-figure deal with the beauty brand as a brand ambassador.

The former Love Island star donned a silver floor length satin gown with sparkly heels and completed her look with silver earrings and bob cut golden locks.

The 26-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to pen down an emotional note, writing, "This year I said yes to the catwalk…"

She went on to say, "I wanted to show myself and Bambi that the things that feel the scariest often become the most special moments. Thank you @lorealparis for believing in me,"

Reflecting on her major milestone she noted, "The craziest few days... Literally a movie."

"I so nearly didn't make it onto the runway but the fact it happened just made it even more special. We obviously filmed it all (love heart emoji)," she added.

She also posted snaps from the night sharing glimpses of her stepping on the runway.