Aimee Lou Wood reveals characters like Jane Eyre inspired her

Photo: Aimee Lou Wood gets candid about her deep need as a different child

Aimee Lou Wood has shared how her medical and mental health conditions shaped her self-image.

For those unversed, Wood struggled with body dysmorphia, bulimia, and social anxiety as a teenager and was diagnosed with ADHD earlier this year.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Wood revealed what it felt like to be different from her peers.

“Growing up, I felt a deep need to be ‘normal,’ but then I realised all my favourite people… were weird — even my favourite characters, like Jane Eyre,” she said.

She described how acting and her diagnosis helped her embrace her neurodiversity as a “superpower” and rethink societal pressures.

“Beauty is internal and I’m my own human-shaped self, and that’s OK. I don’t need to fit into any box,” Wood explained, highlighting the empowering journey of self-acceptance.