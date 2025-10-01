 
Geo News

Madonna reveals deeply emotional moment she experienced in coma

Madonna recalled chilling moment with late mom while in coma

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 01, 2025

Madonna reveals haunting coma experience
Madonna reveals haunting coma experience

Madonna has revealed a deeply personal moment she experienced while in a coma in 2023.

In a recent chat with Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, the 67-year-singer recalled the time when she was rushed to hospital after contracting a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna told the host that she felt her late mother’s spirit while unconscious.

"I was almost there on the other side and I had a conscious moment. My mother appeared to me and she said 'do you want to come with me?' And I said 'no'," she recalled.

Her assistant, who was in the hospital room, later told her that she had spoken the word “no” aloud, despite being unconscious.

"And then when I did eventually wake up, I realised that the 'no' was about me needing to forgive and make good with people that I still held grudges against."

Her mother, Madonna Louise, breated her last in 1963 after battle with breast cancer at the age of 30. The singer was only five at the time.

The pop icon admitted in the podacst it took her years to forgive her estranged brother Christopher, who even wrote a book about her "Life With My Sister Madonna" in 2008.

“It’s important to find a way to forgive even people that you perceive as your biggest enemies,” she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality
Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality
Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'
Nicole Kidman divorce turns 'dramatic' as Keith Urban 'moves on'
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans
Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source
Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split
Taylor Swift hits milestone no other woman in music has touched
Taylor Swift hits milestone no other woman in music has touched