Madonna reveals deeply emotional moment she experienced in coma

Madonna reveals haunting coma experience

Madonna has revealed a deeply personal moment she experienced while in a coma in 2023.

In a recent chat with Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, the 67-year-singer recalled the time when she was rushed to hospital after contracting a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna told the host that she felt her late mother’s spirit while unconscious.

"I was almost there on the other side and I had a conscious moment. My mother appeared to me and she said 'do you want to come with me?' And I said 'no'," she recalled.

Her assistant, who was in the hospital room, later told her that she had spoken the word “no” aloud, despite being unconscious.

"And then when I did eventually wake up, I realised that the 'no' was about me needing to forgive and make good with people that I still held grudges against."

Her mother, Madonna Louise, breated her last in 1963 after battle with breast cancer at the age of 30. The singer was only five at the time.

The pop icon admitted in the podacst it took her years to forgive her estranged brother Christopher, who even wrote a book about her "Life With My Sister Madonna" in 2008.

“It’s important to find a way to forgive even people that you perceive as your biggest enemies,” she said.