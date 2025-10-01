Nicole Kidman 'furious' over prenup terms favoring Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman feels 'betrayed' by prenup terms favoring Urban

Nicole Kidman is said to be "furious" over prenup terms favoring Keith Urban, as "it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up"

According to a report by Radaronline.com, the country singer can legally take $17million from Kidman as part of their prenuptial agreement, which says that if Urban remains sober, he is entitled to receive $600,000 for every year of marriage.

"Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances," a source told the outlet.

For the unversed, Urban struggled with drug addiction before marrying Kidman and after remaining sober following his 1998 rehab visit, he relapsed four months after tying the knot.

"She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed," the insider continued.

As Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences, the tension between the estranged couple deepened due to the payout.

A second insider claimed, "Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up."

Last year, during the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, Urban confessed that his addiction almost broke his marriage during the early years.

"We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens."