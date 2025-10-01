 
Selena Gomez glows in new wedding pictures: See Photos

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco over the weekend in California

Web Desk
October 01, 2025

Selena Gomez has turned to her social media to share special glimpses form her wedding reception.

The songstress, who tied the knot with Benny Blanco in California over the weekend, turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to showcase more photos from her big day.

Gomez also tagged husband, Benny, and her makeup brand Rare Beauty in the caption.

In her recent appearance on Jake Shane‘s podcastTherapuss, theSame Old Love hit maker shared how she first met Blanco, “We met when I was 16 because we were going to possibly work together but I didn’t start releasing music until 17/18 officially and so we saw each other around,” Gomez recalled. “He was an acquaintance, if that makes sense. I just thought he was nice.”

“But I didn’t think anything of it… You need to be where you are, it’s all about timing. Even if I did think, ‘Oh, I need to take this a step forward,’ then it wouldn’t have worked. You have to be there mentally in order to move forward with something healthy,” she added.

