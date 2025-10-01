Justin Baldoni shares rare update about himself amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni updates fans about his well-being

Justin Baldoni shared a rare update with his fans about his well-being as his legal battle with Blake Lively continues.

The It Ends With Us star revealed to TMZ that he was trying to stay positive at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The 41-year-old actor told the outlet on Monday that he was "actually doing wonderful."

Baldoni assured he was "very positive", "very grateful," and feeling "a lot of love," when inquired about his well-being as his legal war continues to escalate.

The reporter then asked Baldoni why he seemed to "be taking the high road" amid a high-profile dispute with his costar, and the actor replied that it is what "we always try to do."

For the unversed, Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment during the production of their film, It Ends With Us and retaliation.

However, Baldoni dismissed the claims and filed a counter $400 million lawsuit accusing her of defamation and extortion. In June 2025, a federal judge dismissed his case

Despite the dismissal of Baldoni's suit, Lively's lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation remains active. A trial is scheduled for March 2026.