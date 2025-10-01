 
Kate Middleton 'genuinely afraid' about Meghan Markle's major move

"For Kate Middleton this isn't just about work – it's personal"

October 01, 2025

Kate Middleton is worried that her sister-in-law could know her secrets by hiring the Princess of Wales longtime close aide Natasha Archer.

Natasha recently stepped down from Kate Middleton’s inner circle.

Now, according to a report by the Radar Online, the palace source has claimed: "For Kate this isn't just about work – it's personal.

“Natasha stood by her through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness. The thought of Meghan moving in on someone so central to her life feels like the deepest betrayal.”

Kate Middleton is ‘genuinely afraid’ Natasha could be tempted away and used against her, and could “spill her secrets to Meghan."

The outlet also quoted a Hollywood source as claiming, Meghan is ‘laser-focused’ on her brand and she recognizes Natasha's value and is prepared to spend big to secure her.

“The offer's already been floated – come to Montecito, work closely with her, and earn twice the usual fee,” the insider said and added “Meghan views it as a chance to elevate As Ever while grabbing headlines in the process."

The report further says as the duchess presses ahead with her ambitious lifestyle empire, the battle over Archer may reignite old rivalries and deepen the rift between the Wales and Sussexes. 

