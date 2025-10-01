Buckingham Palace finally shares details of Princess Anne's secret visit to Ukraine

Buckingham Palace has shared details of Princess Anne’s secret visit to Ukraine, where she demonstrated solidarity with the children and families living there.

The palace shared the details on its official website.

The royal family reveals, “On Tuesday 30th September, The Princess Royal visited Ukraine, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, demonstrating solidarity with the children and families living there.”

The palace further said the Princess Royal while in Kyiv, met President Zelenskyy and discussed the UK's support for Ukraine and the country’s ongoing resistance.

The Princess Royal also toured St Sofia's Cathedral.

Anne later paid her respects at the Children's Memorial alongside First Lady Zelenska.

The Princess Royal laid a toy bear at the memorial which commemorates the children who have died since the start of the conflict.

During the visit to Kyiv, Princess Anne met female Police and Armed Forces representatives and heard about their vital role in the protection of women and children.

She also visited a Rehabilitation Centre, where she met Ukrainian veterans returning from the frontline.

King Charles sister later visited the Kherson Cultural Exhibition, which pays tribute to Kherson's rich history.