Prince Harry's heart breaks over Prince William

How Prince Harry feels about Prince William rift: 'Had to accept alot'

The emotions that are currently overwhelming Prince Harry have just come to light.

A well placed insider shared all this, during one of their interview with Heat World.

According to the source, “it saddens Harry immensely, but he’s had to accept that his only sibling was and still is, at this moment in time, an enemy and most certainly not an ally.”

“For so long it looked like there was no hope in him continuing to chip away in the hope of a reunion with The King. But he persevered and told himself it would be worth it if his father managed to let bygones be bygones and he could at least spend some precious time with him whilst he still can.”

But “the fact William reacted so badly to it is unfortunate, but it is what it is and frankly Harry’s feeling quite smug to have proved his brother wrong and won back his father’s ear.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry has been serious in his efforts to reconnect, not only did he refrain from public engagements during US president Donald Trump’s UK visit, but also offered his diary to avoid clashes with the Royal Family.

A big part of Prince Harry’s motivations are also to make sure Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet get to spend some time in the UK, and while “Meghan’s pleased in principle but she still has her reservations, in particular over the issue of visiting the UK.”

Whereas “for Harry it’s a massive win and he’s looking to build on his father’s softened stance for all it’s worth.”

“One day he hopes that the King, Kate and others with sense can talk William into doing the right thing and sit down for peace talks with him, whilst also honouring Meghan.”

But “until then he’s not interested in grovelling to his brother and he’s happy to take a little lap of honour, so to speak – after all, he’s pulled off a pretty impressive feat!”