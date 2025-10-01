Buckingham Palace releases snaps from Princess Anne's meeting with Zelenskyy

Following an earlier meeting between the president of Ukraine Zelenskyy and Princess Anne, Buckingham Palace has released images from that meeting.

For those unversed the meeting between the two happened in Ukraine, at the request of the Foreign and Development Office, and aims to demonstrate the “solidarity with children and families and highlighting the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict.”

For those unversed, Princess Anne also paid her respects to Children’s Memorial Hospital, alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska, and laid a toy bear “in commemoration of all the children who have died since the start of the conflict.”

Check out the images Below:



