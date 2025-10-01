Prince William pays tribute to humanitarian aid workers

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has paid touching tribute to the courage and sacrifice of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, Haiti and elsewhere in the world.

Prince William attended the launch event of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers at Gunnersbury Park in London on Wednesday.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince William has paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of humanitarian aid workers - in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, Haiti and elsewhere in the world - at the launch in London of the first global memorial to them. At least 300 have died so far this year.”

In another tweet, the royal expert says, “William said: “Every single one of those deaths is a tragedy. A cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct.”

Another royal expert Kate Mansey also shared video clips of Prince William from the event and said, “The Prince of Wales said that humanitarian work “must remain sacrosanct” as he urged people to “fight” for aid agencies to have the right to access those in need in Gaza and other conflict zones around the world."

As per the GB News, the memorial has been created by British artist Michael Landy and the Humanitarian Memorial Committee.

The Humanitarian Memorial Committee is a group of prominent UK-based humanitarians who came together in 2015 with the vision of creating a lasting tribute to aid workers.