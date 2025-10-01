Kate Middleton 'most personal moments' at risk of being exposed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is terrified her ‘most personal moments’ are at risk of being exposed as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is preparing for a ‘direct strike’ at the future queen.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is attempting to recruit Kate Middleton’s former close confidant Natasha Archer, who recently stepped down.

Natasha stood by the Princess of Wales through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness for 15 years.

The royal insider tells the outlet, "Meghan was always envious of the closeness between Kate and Natasha.

“Natasha was the behind-the-scenes force who helped shape Kate's image into something regal yet approachable, and Meghan knew it. If Meghan were to bring her on board now, even in an advisory role, it would be viewed as a direct strike at Kate."

Meghan is said to be undeterred, determined to bring Archer into her orbit.

Another source reveals, "Kate may appear composed in public, but privately she's deeply anxious. The idea of Meghan winning over Natasha feels like history repeating itself, with her most personal moments at risk of being exposed.”

“The possibility that her once-loyal confidante could now be working out of Montecito is something that genuinely unsettles her," the insider added.