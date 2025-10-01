 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'most personal moments' at risk of being exposed

"Meghan was always envious of the closeness between Kate Middleton and Natasha"

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Kate Middleton 'most personal moments' at risk of being exposed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is terrified her ‘most personal moments’ are at risk of being exposed as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is preparing for a ‘direct strike’ at the future queen.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is attempting to recruit Kate Middleton’s former close confidant Natasha Archer, who recently stepped down.

Natasha stood by the Princess of Wales through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness for 15 years.

The royal insider tells the outlet, "Meghan was always envious of the closeness between Kate and Natasha.

“Natasha was the behind-the-scenes force who helped shape Kate's image into something regal yet approachable, and Meghan knew it. If Meghan were to bring her on board now, even in an advisory role, it would be viewed as a direct strike at Kate."

Meghan is said to be undeterred, determined to bring Archer into her orbit.

Another source reveals, "Kate may appear composed in public, but privately she's deeply anxious. The idea of Meghan winning over Natasha feels like history repeating itself, with her most personal moments at risk of being exposed.”

“The possibility that her once-loyal confidante could now be working out of Montecito is something that genuinely unsettles her," the insider added.

Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, Prince William meeting
Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles, Prince William meeting
Meghan Markle forced into ‘humiliating' decision even though its doomed
Meghan Markle forced into ‘humiliating' decision even though its doomed
Prince Harry seeks Meghan Markle's 'permission' to go out with friends: Insider video
Prince Harry seeks Meghan Markle's 'permission' to go out with friends: Insider
Prince William takes 'decisive measures' for monarchy amid King Charles 'reluctance' video
Prince William takes 'decisive measures' for monarchy amid King Charles 'reluctance'
Prince Harry receives good news from King Charles despite new tensions
Prince Harry receives good news from King Charles despite new tensions
Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'
Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'
King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart
King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reconciliation rumours amid Epstein scandal