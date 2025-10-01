Prince William gets emotional about beloved family amid Prince Harry row

Prince William tugs at heartstrings remembering his late family members

Prince William has just taken a trip down memory lane to recall the life story of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather Prince Philip.

The future heir to the British throne shared these thoughts in a deeply candid conversation with actor Eugene Levy.

According to the Daily Mail, the Schitt's Creek star and the heir shared this chat, during a walk about in Windsor Castle where he was invited for a private tour.

An episode of the whole thing will also air on Apple TV+ and is available to watch in the UK from Friday.

In the upcoming episode, the question that triggers this memory is when Levy asks the Prince of Wales, “Do you miss your grandmother?”

To this the royal admits, “for me, Windsor is her. I do actually, yeah, I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather.”

He tugged at heartstrings as he went on and admitted, “it's been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here anymore, and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her.”

Because “she loved it here, she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I'm doing it in the way she'd want you to see it.”

He concluded by listing out all the ways she loved the property and admitted, “she had her horses here as well, as you can imagine that was a big deal for her so that's why she loved it here.”

For those unversed, the Queen passed back in 2022, on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, on September 8th, and the heir had moved to Windsor to spend more time with the Queen during her private battle with cancer.

Not only the Queen but Kate Middleton, and even King Charles have had brushes with cancer, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew is also battling her second round of cancer.

On the flip side, where Prince William’s brother is concerned, there are reports that the doors to Prince William have since shut on his younger brother.

Just two days ago according to Heat World a source admits, “William hates him and that it’ll become a huge issue as and when his brother eventually becomes King.”

Furthermore, “William is back at the point where he simply doesn’t want to hear mention of Prince Harry.”