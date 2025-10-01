Members of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation pay a tribute to the fallen

The Invictus Games Foundation pay their respects at Seoul National Cemetery

On the official Instagram account of the Invictus Games Foundation, a series of images have been shared, showing off their tribute to the fallen, at Seoul National Cemetery.

A collection of four images have been shared, images where the team visibly bows, and lays a wreath for the men and women fallen.

The post also contains a caption that goes more indepth and says, “Today, at Seoul National Cemetery, members of the Invictus Games Foundation team had the privilege of paying their respects to those who gave their lives in service. Surrounded by a place of profound history and remembrance, we were deeply moved by the reverence shown not only for the fallen but also for the living legacy of recovery and resilience.”

“The warmth and respect expressed towards the Invictus Movement in the Republic of Korea serves as a powerful reminder that the spirit of rehabilitation, hope, and community knows no borders.”

In the foundations’ own words, “sport has a unique power to transform lives. It drives recovery, builds resilience, and inspires a sense of purpose for those on the journey of rehabilitation. Through these shared values, we continue to honour service, uplift those on their recovery journeys, and strengthen the bonds that unite nations.”

In their concluding words they also added, “we would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Korean Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA) and the Korea Disabled Veterans Organization (KDVO) for their support.”