Martin Scorsese gets honest about himself in 'Mr. Scorsese' trailer

Martin Scorsese shines a light on himself as he looks back at his legacy in the 'Mr. Scorsese' trailer

October 01, 2025

Martin Scorsese, one of the most celebrated directors in the filmmaking world, sheds light on himself in the trailer for Mr. Scorsese.

In this five-part docuseries on Apple TV+, its teaser opens with the filmmaker asking this question in a voiceover, “Who are we? Are we intrinsically good or evil? This is the struggle. And I struggle with it all the time."

“Where are we going? What stories do we want to tell? I knew I could express myself with pictures, but I had to find my own way," he continues.

The series also features Martin's collaborators Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks, and Rodrigo Prieto.

Rebecca Miller serves as the director and executive producer along with Damon Cardasis. 

“Mr. Scorsese” promises “an intimate and richly layered examination of one of cinema’s most influential and enigmatic figures, featuring never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with those closest to him," its synopsis read.

Mr. Scorsese will be out on Oct. 17 on Apple TV+. 

