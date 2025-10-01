Shailene Woodley talks about what is ‘important in life'

Shailene Woodley reveals how her adopted rescue cats remind her what is ‘important in life'

Shailene Woodley just revealed that her adopted rescue cate “changed her life.”

The 33-year-old actress, best known for starring in The Fault In Our Stars and the Divergent film series, rescued her two cats, Pharrah and Bear, around a year and a half ago and said they are like her “emotional support animals.”

Since then, Woodley has partnered up with the pet care company, Mars, and the mental health organization, Calm, ahead of Global Adoption Weekend on October 3-5, to raise awareness of the impact pet adoption can have on both the animal and the owner.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I was able and lucky enough to rescue my two little kitties, and they’ve changed my life so dramatically just having them.”

“I call them like my emotional support animals, even though they’re not, they just give me a sense that everything is going to be OK,” she added.

Woodley continued, “My two little ones help me relax and remember what’s important in life. I think the beauty in life is that when we make a decision to be in service to something that’s outside of just ourselves, and then that exchange happens where, seeing how much my life was impacting them, but also seeing how much they were impacting me.”

“They remind me to breathe. They reminded me to slow down and be present in the moment and life adapts to the decisions that we make,” The Secret Life of the American Teenager talent further explained.

“There isn’t a day that I’ve looked back and wish that I hadn’t made the decision that I’d had, regardless of how busy and overwhelming life can be,” she said to the outlet.

“Everything’s easier because they’re here and because they’re with me,” Shailene Woodley concluded of her adopted rescue cats.