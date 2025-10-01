Keith Urban moves on from Nicole Kidman with THIS move

Keith Urban makes shocking change post Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban just made a move that appeared to be his avoidance towards now ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

The country musician appeared to change the lyrics of one of his songs, on his High and Alive World Tour, which was inspired by his marriage to the actress.

As Urban is in the middle of performing his 2016 hit The Fighter, instead of singing the song’s original lyrics, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” he sang, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

This change has generated a lot of buzz on social media in the wake of Kidman filing for divorce from Urban on Tuesday.

Released in 2016, The Fighter is one of Urban’s top hits, which originally featuring Carrie Underwood.

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, the One Too Many hitmaker spoke about how he wrote the song at a time when he was spending time in London to support Kidman while she starred in the West End production of Photograph 51.

“It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her,” he said at that time.

“The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways,” the singer further explained.

It I pertinent to mention that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met each other in 2005 and tied the knot the following year, welcoming daughter Sunday Rose in 2008 and daughter Faith Margaret in 2010.