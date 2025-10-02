Nicole Kidman onto next projects amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman gets busy with next project amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is moving forward with new projects as she navigates divorce from Keith Urban.

Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday that Kidman-starrer spy thriller Lioness is being renewed for a third season.

No plot details have been revealed, but season 2 finale left plenty of unfinished business for Joe ( Zoë Saldaña) and Kaitlyn (Kidman).

The renewal comes just a day after Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, 57, after 19 years of marriage and raising two teenage kids.

A source recently hinted at what might have caused a strain in their marriage, claiming that Keith was not as supportive of Kidman's career as she was of his.

When their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, were younger, Kidman "was all about them," the insider told People Magazine. As the girls grew older, the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress and producer returned to a demanding work schedule.

"Now when they are older, [Sunday and Faith] love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of their mom," the source told People Magazine of the Babygirl star.

"For Keith, it’s been the opposite. He was used to her being there for his career, but he hasn’t been as supportive as she hoped."

Just weeks ago, Kidman wrapped filming Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock. She has four other upcoming TV shows in the works, including Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Scarpetta, Discretion and Girls and Their Horses, along with the newly announced season 3 of Big Little Lies.

In recent years, she’s headlined Netflix’s romantic comedy A Family Affair, the murder-mystery limited series The Perfect Couple, and a gritty drama Babygirl.

Meanwhile, Urban has been on his High and Alive World Tour this year, with more dates scheduled through August 2026.