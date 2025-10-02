Sydney Sweeny steps out with beau Scooter Braun as duo is 'really happy'

Sydney Sweeny and Scooter Braun have been spotted holding hands together in a loved-up outing.



The lovebirds, who have been making headlines ovr their romance since last month, were seen stepping out of an art gallery with friend this Tuesday.

For her night out, Sweeny was spotted wearing a black leather jacket, jean shorts and black boots while Braun was donning a white long-sleeved top, khakis and a cap

This comes as a source close to Sweeny reveal that she has recieved a nod od approval from her friends and family about Braun.

Her close pals are "really happy about this relationship," said the source, adding that "for them, it’s such a relief to see her genuinely happy."

Speaking about Braun, the expert says: "He's easy to be around and an intriguing guy."

This comes as Sweeny is happily progressing in her profession. “She feels very blessed to have such an amazing career. She's very focused and super hard-working."