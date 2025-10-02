 
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's elder daughter breaks silence amid pair's divorce

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday after 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban

October 02, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose has posted for the first time on social media since news broke of her parents' divorce.

Taking to Instagram, the rising fashion model, 17, shared a clip and photo on Wednesday from her runway walk at Paris Fashion Week.

Captioning the post “j’adore dior SS26,” she tagged Dior and creative director Jonathan Anderson.

The post one day after Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in Nashville courts after 19 years of marriage.

Court documents show Kidman will be the primary residential parent of Sunday and her younger sister, 14-year-old Faith Margaret, with custody totaling 306 days a year compared to Urban’s 59.

Neither parent will pay monthly child support, as Urban has already “prepaid all child support obligations.”

The couple also agreed not to speak negatively about one another and must attend a parenting seminar within 60 days.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, married in 2006 after meeting at a gala the year before. A source told People Magazine that while the Oscar winner “didn’t want this,” the couple had been living separately for some time.

