Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner take Ray J to court

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J for allegedly spreading claims that they are under federal investigation.

The suit, filed by their attorney Alex Spiro, marks the first time either Kardashian, 44, or Jenner, 69, has taken legal action for defamation. “This false and serious allegation left no choice,” Spiro said in a statement to People Magazine.

The lawsuit cites two incidents. In the Tubi documentary United States vs. Sean Combs, Ray J said, “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

Later, during a September 24 livestream, he told millions of followers that the Kardashians were under a federal racketeering probe.

In response, the lawsuit referenced that Ray J has spent over 20 years harassing and defaming Kardashian and Jenner, dating back to his relationship with Kardashian in the early 2000s.

Their lawyer denied any ongoing federal investigation against the Kardashians, adding that neither woman has ever been tied to racketeering charges.

"These statements were presented as fact, not speculation." Spiro said. "Publishing serious criminal accusations without any verification shows reckless disregard for the truth."

Ray J and Kardashian’s relationship has been turbulent for years. After their 2005 split, a sex tape leaked in 2007. In 2013, he then drew attention with the song I Hit It First, referencing Kardashian with a pixelated photo.

In 2018, he was accused of discussing their past in London, which Kardashian denied, calling him a ‘pathological liar.’ Ray J later responded on Instagram, saying the rumours were false and that his family is all that matters.