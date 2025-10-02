Kris Jenner praises Hilaria Baldwin as ‘ace' mom of 7 on 'DWTS'

Kris Jenner surprises Hilaria Baldwin on Dancing with the Stars

Kris Jenner is always there for her friends!

During the September 30 episode of the Dancing with the Stars show the 69-year-old Kardashian star gave a surprise to her pal Hilaria Baldwin to show her support.

Kris joined the audience and sat in the front row along with Hilaris's husband Alec Baldwin and their kids.

The theme of the show that day was TikTok-themed night, and Hilaria performed samba dance on the viral song, "Shake it to the Max."

Hilaria told People that she was grateful to her circle for showing her support including drag queen Shangela, "The purpose of dancing is not just to feel and to enjoy the work that we do, but it's to make people happy [and] to entertain people."

“We want to do this because we want to bring joy to people. And, so to have Kris [Jenner] and Alec and my children and Shangela and my friends here is so wonderful," she continued.

In a sweet video captured during a commercial break of the episode, Kris and Alec went to Hilaria shared to the official DWTS TikTok page.

“You know a thing or two about beautiful, talented women,” the 30 Rock alum told The momager. “How’s my wife doing?”

“She’s getting a 10 from me — all the time,” Kris responded. “Any woman who can be doing this having had seven kids is an ace in my book.”

Alec then with full energy shouted, “Go Hilaria!”