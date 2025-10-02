Heidi Klum teases her 2025 Halloween costume

Heidi Klum shares first look at her 2025 Halloween look

Heidi Klum has kicked off October by giving fans an early glimpse of her 2025 Halloween costume.

On Wednesday, Klum shared three photos that appeared to show a 3D model in progress. “This is just the beginning,” she captioned the post and tagged prosthetic makeup artist Mike Marino.

Klum has become famous for her elaborate Halloween looks over the past 24 years, ranging from a zombie doll to a cadaver, a giant apple covering her pregnant belly, and a peacock costume that included a dramatic performance with acrobats.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 36, joined in on the fun even before their 2019 wedding. In 2018, the couple dressed as Shrek and Fiona, and later as a blood-covered astronaut and an alien.

“In 2022, when her daughter Leni joined the party, Klum dressed as a worm and Kaulitz as a bloody-eyed fisherman, a look that took 10 hours to create.”

In 2024, Klum revealed her costumes, which take months of preparation, are not just for her own enjoyment.

“I have a lot of creative people around the world that are fans, that are artists — makeup artists, hairdressers, designers or people who maybe are not even in the field — and they love the creativity of Halloween,” she explained.