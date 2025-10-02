Elizabeth Hurley reveals rare bond with Billy Ray Cyrus in candid confession

Elizabeth Hurley admits why her bond with Billy Ray Cyrus works

Elizabeth Hurley opened up about one thing she and beau Billy Ray Cyrus have in common.

On the Wednesday episode of Today show, the actress and model appeared for breast-cancer awareness.

During the conversation with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Sheryl Crow, Hurley candidly shared some insights into her romantic bond with the country singer.

The hosts asked Hurley if her and Cyrus' arts background facilitate their bond, she replied, "It does."

The Bedazzled star went on to say, "I think if you're both creative, you're both a little bit more understanding about what comes first [when] you're very tunnel-visioned and very focused."

Hurley also shared that she and the 64-year-old singer really like nature.

"But the other good thing for us is we both really love the country," she revealed. "We love nature."

And Cyrus' love for the countryside plus his love for Hurley made him stay for four months in his girlfriend's native country.

"Billy was just with me in England for the last four months," Hurley added. "It was fabulous."

Crow then asked Hurley when she will be visiting Nashville, where Cyrus lives, she replied, "I'm gonna be coming to Nashville."

For the unversed, Hurley and Cyrus made their romance public earlier in year on Easter, sharing a loved up photo on their Instagram account and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in May at the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition in Rome.

In an April interview on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, "She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman."