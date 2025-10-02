 
Nicole Kidman hurt by double standards in her marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split has come amid major frustration

October 02, 2025

Nicole Kidman split from Keith Urban has come after months of frustration.

The actresses, who has spent a large chuck of her life tending to young daughters-Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14,-were younger, was ‘all about them.’

“She’s been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again,” a source said, noting that her daughters “love seeing their mom work” and are “very supportive” of her aspirations.

“Keith was used to her being supportive of his career,” they explained to Page Six. “He’s not been as supportive as she hoped.”

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” she added.

The insider continued that Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Urban has been gone” 

