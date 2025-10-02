 
George Clooney makes Adam Sandler ditch baggy shorts

Adam Sandler is making some new style statements with George Clooney

October 02, 2025

George Clooney is passing on his statement style to Adam Sandler.

In a recent chat with People, the 64-year-old actor revealed how he has influenced Sandler with his signature fashion sense during the red carpet premiere of their new movie, Jay Kelly, held on Monday, September 29, at the New York Film Festival.

Clooney also revealed how the comedian, who is known for his baggy attire, has started to incorporate one of his style items.

"I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits. Don't you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?" Clooney told the outlet.

Gushing over Sandler, Clooney said, "I love him. He's the sweetest man in the world."

"He's a dear friend and the fact that I got to work with him again is [great]," he added.

On the New York Film Festival's red carpet, Clooney and Sandler sported navy blue three-piece suits and black leather shoes.

The Happy Gilmore actor wore a black button-down shirt while Cooley opted for a white one.

Back in July, in an interview with Complex, Sandler opened up about how his baggy shirt and funky color sock style has become a trend among fans.

"It's funny as hell," Sandler explained. "And whenever one of my kids or their friends talks to me about it... my wife's like, 'What the hell are we talking about right now? How did that happen?' "

