Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to late conservationist Jane Goodall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honor late conservationist Jane Goodall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paying tribute to animal welfare advocate Jane Goodall, who passed away on October 1.

The late conservationist, who was known for her advocacy for nature and animal welfare, breathed her last at the age of 91 in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement on the passing of Goodall, remembering her contribution and advocacy for nature, via People.

“Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us,” Harry and Meghan said.

“Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt,” they continued.

Recalling a sweet moment when Goodall visited the couple's home back in 2019 at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and she held the baby Archie who was just one month old at the time.

“She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed," Harry and Meghan added in the statement.

In a previous interview with Daily Mail, Goodall also talked about the adorable moment with Archie.

"He was very tiny and very sleepy,” she said of the visit. “Not too pleased to be passed from his mummy."