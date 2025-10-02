Meghan Markle comes face to face with another giant that can create obstacles

Meghan Markle faces giant obstacle maker

Meghan Markle seems to have found herself in quite the predicament when it comes to the talk being spread about her in Hollywood circles.

It’s a well-known fact that to enter into any space within Hollywood what “pretty powerful” people have to say has an effect.

One such instance was when Meghan Markle’s lifestyle rebrand was compared to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, that to by a household name like Martha Stewart.

A Hollywood source revealed how it went down after that and told RadarOnline, “Meghan came across Martha's remarks online like everybody else, and they really hit a nerve. Martha heaped praise on Gwyneth Paltrow, then turned around and admitted she didn’t know Meghan before casting doubt on her credibility.”

That move “to Meghan it felt calculated, and she hasn't been able to shake it since.”

A separate insider also elaborated on the emotions that followed and admitted, “Martha isn't careless – she understands the weight her words carry with TV bosses and lifestyle gatekeepers, and Meghan knows it too.”

Another thing that makes matters worse for the Duchess of Sussex is that “in Hollywood circles it's no secret that Martha has been dismissive of Meghan's attempt to brand herself as the next domestic goddess.”

“With her influence, she could easily create obstacles for Meghan. The real concern is that other high-profile figures might echo Martha's stance and feed the narrative that Meghan isn't the real deal.”