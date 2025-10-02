Keith Urban's THIS song sparks frenzy after his separation from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban's THIS song reflects his 'own struggles' after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban’s latest album has been given a different meaning after he and Kidman decided to part ways.

Per Radar Online, the 57-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter’s last album HIGH is being interpreted different lens, especially one track, Love is Hard, following his separation from Kidman.

The song now reflects on his broken relationship with the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer, with whom he tied the knot in 2006, welcomed two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and decided to annul their marriage.

For those unaware, Kidman filed for divorce this week in Nashville due to "irreconcilable differences” after 19 years of their marriage.

As the news came out, Urban’s song Love Is Hard has caught attention, as its themes are unresolved fights, distance, and silence, which seem to mirror the turmoil of the couple’s life.

"Hearing that track now, it sounds like the voice of someone caught in silence and disconnection. Keith may not have written it, but his decision to record it speaks volumes about his own struggles,” an insider told the outlet.

The song has lines such as: "Sleepin' in the same room / But I don't even hear from you" and "Would you ever even notice / If I didn't come home this weekend?"

The insider went on to reveal that Kidman is going through a bad patch after filing for divorce. "Nicole is heartbroken. She feels deeply disappointed and betrayed – this isn't the ending she imagined."

It is being speculated that The Ranch crooner might be romantically involved with a younger girl, that can be a reason behind Kidman’s big decision of filing for divorce.

“It's the main topic of gossip right now. Nobody is sure who she is, but the speculation is so widespread it can't be overlooked,” the source said.

"Loyalty has always been central to Nicole, so even whispers that Keith may be moving on so soon have really hurt her,” the insider concluded.