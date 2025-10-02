Finneas O'Connell reveals lesson engagement taught him

Finneas O'Connell talks about how engagement has changed him

Finneas O’Connell just revealed that engagement taught him he isn’t cut out for a life of crime.

The 28-year-old musician, brother to star Billie Eilish, got down on one knee for Claudia Sulewski earlier this month after seven years of dating.

He admitted that keeping his plans a secret for so long "ate [him] alive" and was concern that she might find the engagement ring before he would have the chance to present it to her.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Finneas said: “I mean, I’m very relieved that it happened. I feel like it really taught me that I’m not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive.”

“And I was lying in bed at night thinking about where the ring was and her not finding … whatever it was. And this is a nice thing that I’m keeping secret,” he added.

Finneas and Claudia announced their engagement by sharing a number of photographs from his romantic sunset proposal.

In a joint Instagram post last week, they wrote: "forever and ever 9.22 (sic)."

The post received thousands of congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from their famous friends.

TV personality Amanda Kloots wrote: "Omg YOU GUYS!!!!! Congratulations!!!! (sic)"while singer Renee Rapp penned: "Holy s*** congratulations."

Finneas met Claudia on a dating app in 2018 and the two quickly bonded with one another, with the 10-time Grammy award-winning artist, revealing a year later, he penned the song, Claudia, just hours after meeting her.

He told Buzzfeed at the time: "I wrote the song Claudia about Claudia the day that I met Claudia, and I sent it to her the night that I met Claudia.”

"I sent her the first part, and she texted me back, 'You're trouble,' and then the chorus, which is the, 'I'm in trouble now,' part,” he recalled.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's - cheers!'" Finneas O’Connell concluded.