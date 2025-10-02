 
Geo News

Finneas O'Connell reveals lesson engagement taught him

Finneas O’Connell proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski earlier this month

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2025

Finneas OConnell talks about how engagement has changed him
Finneas O'Connell talks about how engagement has changed him 

Finneas O’Connell just revealed that engagement taught him he isn’t cut out for a life of crime.

The 28-year-old musician, brother to star Billie Eilish, got down on one knee for Claudia Sulewski earlier this month after seven years of dating.

He admitted that keeping his plans a secret for so long "ate [him] alive" and was concern that she might find the engagement ring before he would have the chance to present it to her.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Finneas said: “I mean, I’m very relieved that it happened. I feel like it really taught me that I’m not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive.”

“And I was lying in bed at night thinking about where the ring was and her not finding … whatever it was. And this is a nice thing that I’m keeping secret,” he added.

Finneas and Claudia announced their engagement by sharing a number of photographs from his romantic sunset proposal.

In a joint Instagram post last week, they wrote: "forever and ever 9.22 (sic)."

The post received thousands of congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from their famous friends.

TV personality Amanda Kloots wrote: "Omg YOU GUYS!!!!! Congratulations!!!! (sic)"while singer Renee Rapp penned: "Holy s*** congratulations."

Finneas met Claudia on a dating app in 2018 and the two quickly bonded with one another, with the 10-time Grammy award-winning artist, revealing a year later, he penned the song, Claudia, just hours after meeting her.

He told Buzzfeed at the time: "I wrote the song Claudia about Claudia the day that I met Claudia, and I sent it to her the night that I met Claudia.”

"I sent her the first part, and she texted me back, 'You're trouble,' and then the chorus, which is the, 'I'm in trouble now,' part,” he recalled.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's - cheers!'" Finneas O’Connell concluded. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban lived ‘more like co-workers' before divorce
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban lived ‘more like co-workers' before divorce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to late conservationist Jane Goodall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to late conservationist Jane Goodall
Heidi Klum teases her 2025 Halloween costume
Heidi Klum teases her 2025 Halloween costume
Salma Hayek pays tribute to Frida Kahlo on 100th anniversary of tragic accident
Salma Hayek pays tribute to Frida Kahlo on 100th anniversary of tragic accident
Nina Dobrev breaks silence on Zac Efron romance buzz after Shaun White split
Nina Dobrev breaks silence on Zac Efron romance buzz after Shaun White split
Keith Urban dodges Nicole Kidman talk in resurfaced interview
Keith Urban dodges Nicole Kidman talk in resurfaced interview
George Clooney makes Adam Sandler ditch baggy shorts
George Clooney makes Adam Sandler ditch baggy shorts
Jelly Roll shares his real preferred name
Jelly Roll shares his real preferred name