Ellen DeGeneres in foul mood as reality creeps in: Source

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly eager to return to television, but new allegations may be threatening those plans.

According to RadarOnline.com, the former talk show host has been in talks with Kelly Clarkson while quietly plotting a comeback.

However, a longtime cameraman who claims to have worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a decade recently resurfaced with explosive claims.

In an interview, he alleged DeGeneres once banned Gordon Ramsay after the chef called her cooking “rubbish,” and that she became “cold” toward male staff members if they were seen speaking to her wife, Portia de Rossi.

“It was just weird,” the ex-staffer recalled.

“Cameras on, she’d be dancing, doing all this fun stuff, and cameras off, she was terrifying.”

A source close to the matter added, “This has ignited the whole scandal again and it’s hit Ellen like a ton of bricks."

"She's smart enough to know it’s a huge turnoff for anyone wanting to hire her. Someone always seems to come crawling out of the woodwork to dredge up the past.”

The insider further noted that DeGeneres has been left in “a foul mood” as she faces the reality that rebuilding her reputation may not be possible with Portia once again “bearing the brunt of it.”