Julia Roberts makes bold fashion choice with Shakespeare-inspired outfit

Julia Roberts pays homage to Shakespeare with this statement piece

Julia Roberts turned heads in New York City on Wednesday as she put her love of art and literature on full display.

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, stepped out of her car in a black trench coat from Libertine’s Spring 2026 collection featuring a large portrait of William Shakespeare.

She paired the statement piece with a sweater dress featuring the face of After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino, along with black tights, leather pumps, oversized sunglasses, and a sleek updo.

The Shakespeare-inspired coat made its debut just weeks earlier at Libertine’s New York Fashion Week show in September, per WWD.

Roberts was reportedly on her way to an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Eat, Pray, Love actress recently told W Magazine she doesn’t chase trends, explaining, “I don’t follow fashion per se, but I love it,” and prefers leaning into timeless pieces rather than fads.

She also revealed she turns down most fashion-campaigns preferring family-run brands that feel more personal and are not from heavily commercialised brands.

Speaking of style, Roberts has also been experimenting more with hairstyles. Lately she switched from her classic side-part to a center part with textured curls.