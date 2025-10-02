Keith Urban's infidelity rumors might put his prenup at stake

Source claims Keith Urban's infidelity rumors may jeopardize his prenup

It is being reported that Keith Urban’s infidelity rumors are increasing after his high-profile divorce from Nicole Kidman, which might imperil their prenup.

An insider told Radar Online that Urban is being accused of infidelity after Kidman filed for divorce this week and if such accusations become true, millions of dollars tied up in their prenup might be jeopardized.

For those unaware, the Big Little Lies actress recently filed for divorce in Nashville, citing “irreconcilable differences” after 19 years of her marriage to the 57-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter.

Some close friends of both stars told the outlet that they were both facing serious issues in their relationship, which were fuelled by their work schedules and distance.

The source revealed, “The talk is that Keith may have been unfaithful, and that could open the prenup to challenge. If Nicole decides to pursue it, the money involved could shift in a big way."

Rumors that Urban cheated on Kidman with a much younger girl intensified after Kidman decided to annul their marriage.

"Everyone in Nashville is buzzing about it. No one knows exactly who she might be, but the rumor is loud enough to make people wonder how it could play into the divorce and the prenup,” the insider said.

The Moulin Rouge! actress’ inner circle claimed that the speculations have plunged the Hollywood star into an abyss, who once called the Golden Road hitmaker her “deep, deep love."

"Loyalty has always meant the world to Nicole. Just hearing talk of Keith being with someone else so soon has been really painful for her,” noted the claimed.

"Both Keith and Nicole contributed to everything they've built together. But if infidelity comes into play, it could upset the balance of their agreement,” the source noted.