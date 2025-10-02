Kim Kardashian reveals latest scary experience

Kim Kardashian talks about terrifying experience

Kim Kardashian just revealed that someone “extremely close” to her “put a hit out” on her life.

During the trailer of season seven for The Kardashians, at one point, the TV star revealed she had recently gotten a call from investigators.

"Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," Kim said in a voiceover.

The SKIMS co-founder did not give any more details about who she was referring to, what happened nor a timeline of events.

However, footage of Kim stepping out of a vehicle plays on screen before cutting to a clip of her appearing concerned while she stands on the set of a TV show.

Kim's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, declares "everybody's kind of on edge" in a voiceover before Kylie Jenner is filmed saying, "I heard footsteps walking into my room."

The teaser then cuts to footage of a police car pulling up to a home as the mother-of-four comments, "I am terrified out of my mind."

Then the footage cuts to a confessional where a teary-eyed Kim can be seen saying, "I'm happy it's over."

It is pertinent to mention that season seven of The Kardashians is set to premiere via Hulu and Disney+ on 23 October.