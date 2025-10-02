Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson to mark One Direction reunion

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson reunite for Netflix

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are reportedly reuniting for a Netflix documentary.

According to The Sun, the former One Direction band member would be embarking on a road trip throughout the US.

Filming has already begun, and the documentary is reportedly set to be released next year, a decade after One Direction broke up.

Malik has lived in the States since 2018, when he moved from the UK to be with his then-girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.

Tomlinson also spends a lot of time there as he has a nine-year-old son with US stylist Briana Jungwirth.

One Direction, the band that consisted of members Malik, Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and the late Liam Payne went on a hiatus in 2016 while Malik had already left the band in 2015.

US Weekly reported that apparently the reunion show was being planned since before Payne’s death.

It is pertinent to mention that the For You singer passed away after he fell from the third floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024

One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, was formed on the show The X Factor, in 2010.

Eventually, after their disbandment in 2016 all boys embarked on pursuing solo careers with Harry Styles winning the Album of the Year Grammy for Harry's House in 2023.