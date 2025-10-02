Quentin Tarantino gives exciting ‘Kill Bill' update

Quentin Tarantino reveals he will be releasing whole ‘Kill Bill' film

Quentin Tarantino just revealed he would be releasing Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 as one complete film.

The iconic director originally wrote and directed them as one movie, and now they'll be presented as one project on the big screen.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will be released by Lionsgate on December 5, which will also include a never-before-seen seven and a half minute animated sequence.

Also addressing the cliffhanger from the 2003 film, the movie will scrap the recap from the 2004 follow-up.

In a statement, Tarantino said: "I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie.”

He continued, "The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm.”

"Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!” he exclaimed.

The film star Uma Thurman as The Bride, who was seeking vengeance against her ex-boss and lover Bill, and the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad.

The movies also starred Lucy Lui, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Marks, and David Carradine.

Even though Tarantino is excited for the re-release of Kill Bill as a complete movie, he has denied making a third film for the franchise.