Leonardo DiCaprio pays heartfelt homage to Jane Goodall after her passing

Leonardo DiCaprio extends his 'deepest condolences' to Jane Goodall's family

Leonardo DiCaprio has paid heartfelt homage to Jane Goodall after her passing at the age of 91.

For those unversed, the renowned English primatologist and anthropologist embraced death in California during a speaking tour on October 1, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram, the 50-year-old American actor and film producer, who worked with Goodall as a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2014 and also executive produced the film Howl together, spoke highly of her.

DiCaprio said she was “a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend.”

He added, “Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit.”

“Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize, and think—reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life,” the Academy Award-winning star gushed.

“For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped. My deepest condolences to her family,” DiCaprio penned.