Victoria Beckham grateful for family's love post super hard public scrutiny: Source

Photo: Victoria Beckham hopeful for Brooklyn's retun as family continues to support her: Source

Victoria Beckham may be known for her seemingly smooth career trajectory, from Spice Girl to fashion powerhouse, but the legendary designer has faced her fair share of personal struggles.

As she films her upcoming Netflix documentary, sources told The Mirror that the process has felt “liberating” for the 51-year-old, particularly as she reflects on family life.

“She knows [her son] will, one day, come back to her, but it’s just not the right time, that’s how she’s looking at it now,” a source shared, alluding to Victoria’s strained bond with Brooklyn Beckham.

“This project has made her realise how blessed she is to have her family around her and supporting her.”

The insider added, “She found it very emotional but liberating at the same time. It made her realise how much she is loved, how her family have supported her and got her through the ups and downs."

"She still hopes she and Brooklyn will sort things out, of course she does, but at the same time, she can’t keep fighting the same fight.”

Earlier reports also noted that the three-part docu-series will explore the intense media pressure Beckham endured in the '90s and 2000s.

One source told Page Six, “When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard."

"There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight. I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through.”

The documentary will feature rare footage and interviews with Beckham herself, including her infamous 1999 appearance on Chris Evans' TV show, where she was pressured to step on a scale live on air.