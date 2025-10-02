 
Geo News

Mercury Prize 2025 nominated artist line-up revealed

Four talented artists have been nominated for the Mercury Prize performance

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2025

Mercury Prize 2025 performers revealed Wolf Alice, Sam Fender and more
Mercury Prize 2025 performers revealed Wolf Alice, Sam Fender and more

FKA twigs, Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice are among the nominees set to perform at the 2025 Mercury Prize.

For the first time in the prestigious music ceremony's history, the bash will take place in Newcastle.

The event will also see Emma-Jean Thackray, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, and Pulp take to the stage at Utilita Arena on October 16.

The 12 shortlisted albums for the mercury prize are namely:

CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY, Fender's People Watching and Fontaines D.C.'s Romance, twigs' EUSEXUA, PinkPantheress' Fancy That, Pulp's More, and Salieu's Afrikan Alien.

Additionally, Wolf Alice received their third nomination of their career for The Clearing, having won the 2018 Mercury Prize with Visions Of A Life and being nominated for Blue Weekend, released in 2021.

The main ceremony, the Mercury Prize Newcastle Fringe - which vows to celebrate and acknowledge "North East’s phenomenal music scene" and see "iconic venues alive like never before" - will take place between Thursday October 9 and Wednesday October 15.

In the 2024 ceremony the English Teacher’s album, This Could Be Texas, was declared the winner at the iconic venue, Abbey Road Studios.

It is also pertinent to mention that English Teacher's Lily Fontaine will join the Art of the Album Day panel on October 15.

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson to mark One Direction reunion
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson to mark One Direction reunion
Keith Urban's infidelity rumors might put his prenup at stake
Keith Urban's infidelity rumors might put his prenup at stake
Ellen DeGeneres in foul mood as reality creeps in: Source
Ellen DeGeneres in foul mood as reality creeps in: Source
Kim Kardashian reveals latest scary experience
Kim Kardashian reveals latest scary experience
Keith Urban's THIS song sparks frenzy after his separation from Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban's THIS song sparks frenzy after his separation from Nicole Kidman
Scott Hoying gets honest about Lauren Jauregui's elimination from 'DWTS'
Scott Hoying gets honest about Lauren Jauregui's elimination from 'DWTS'
Finneas O'Connell reveals lesson engagement taught him
Finneas O'Connell reveals lesson engagement taught him
Travis Kelce reveals shocking fact about birthdays
Travis Kelce reveals shocking fact about birthdays