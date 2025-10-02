Mercury Prize 2025 nominated artist line-up revealed

Mercury Prize 2025 performers revealed Wolf Alice, Sam Fender and more

FKA twigs, Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice are among the nominees set to perform at the 2025 Mercury Prize.

For the first time in the prestigious music ceremony's history, the bash will take place in Newcastle.

The event will also see Emma-Jean Thackray, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, and Pulp take to the stage at Utilita Arena on October 16.

The 12 shortlisted albums for the mercury prize are namely:

CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY, Fender's People Watching and Fontaines D.C.'s Romance, twigs' EUSEXUA, PinkPantheress' Fancy That, Pulp's More, and Salieu's Afrikan Alien.

Additionally, Wolf Alice received their third nomination of their career for The Clearing, having won the 2018 Mercury Prize with Visions Of A Life and being nominated for Blue Weekend, released in 2021.

The main ceremony, the Mercury Prize Newcastle Fringe - which vows to celebrate and acknowledge "North East’s phenomenal music scene" and see "iconic venues alive like never before" - will take place between Thursday October 9 and Wednesday October 15.

In the 2024 ceremony the English Teacher’s album, This Could Be Texas, was declared the winner at the iconic venue, Abbey Road Studios.

It is also pertinent to mention that English Teacher's Lily Fontaine will join the Art of the Album Day panel on October 15.